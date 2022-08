Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman

The Today show host announced during the January 31 episode that she and her fiancé called it quits after getting engaged in November 2019. “They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season,” Kotb noted at the time.

The pair took their relationship public in 2015 and share two daughters: Haley and Hope.