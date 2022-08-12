Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen

The Russian Doll star confirmed in an April 15 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she and the Saturday Night Live alum had gone their separate ways.

“I had been [in Los Angeles] living with Fred and during COVID. I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool,” she told the outlet. “We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool. It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps — I’m like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer. … So that’s the real scandal.”