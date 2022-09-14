Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow

In September, the pair announced they had called it quits after two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the real estate mogul wrote via Instagram at the time. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

The joint statement, which was also posted by the Hairspray star via her own social media, shared that their “relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” before asking “for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”