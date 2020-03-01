Celebrity Weddings of 2020

JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes

The Bachelorette alum married the former NFL cheerleader in a romantic ceremony in Denver on February 29. Guests included several Bachelor Nation favorites including Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, Ben Higgins, Clint Arlis, and Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper, whose toddler daughter Emmy was a flower girl at the ceremony. Lane and Hughes, who went public with their relationship in September 2017, got engaged in Hawaii in January 2019. Lane romanced Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.