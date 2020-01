Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

On January 20, Pamela Anderson and Hollywood producer Jon Peters — whom she had dated 30 years prior — tied the knot in a ceremony in Malibu. “He’s been there all along. Never failed me – I’m ready now and he’s ready too,” she said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “We understand and respect each other. We love each other without conditions. I’m a lucky woman. Proof God has a plan.”