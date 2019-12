Drew Barrymore and Tom Green

Barrymore and Green tied the knot in July 2001, but the Tom Green Show alum filed for divorce that December after less than six months of marriage. They both fought for ownership over their yellow Labrador Retriever, Flossie — the pup who saved the couple’s lives in 1998 when a fire occurred in their Los Angeles home. The Never Been Kissed actress won custody of the pet.