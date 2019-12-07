Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris

Harris began a relationship with the late Playboy founder in 2009 after ending things with Holly Madison. The duo were engaged the following year, but Harris called off their engagement in June 2011. After the breakup, the exes found themselves in a custody issue over their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Charlie. Harris initially granted Hefner ownership of the pup, but she had a change of heart in December of that year. The exes later reconciled and tied the knot in Decemebr 2012. They were married until his death in 2017.