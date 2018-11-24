Pause for cuteness! Chris Pratt and his girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, showed off a bit of PDA during an outing with her family earlier this week.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in June, hung out with her mother, Maria Shriver, and brothers Patrick Schwarzenegger and Chris Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 21. The 28-year-old’s siblings played a game of football while she and Pratt, 39, watched from the sidelines.

The Jurassic World star and Katherine stayed casual, with her in a black tank, black leggings, sneakers, sunglasses and a cap. Pratt wore a navy T-shirt, gray shorts, tennis shoes and a hat.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor has been spending more time with the Rock What You’ve Got author’s family, including her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The duo grabbed breakfast with the Terminator star, 71, and his longtime girlfriend, Heather Milligan, in Santa Monica on November 11.

Katherine also seems to be fitting in with her boyfriend’s brood. She trick-or-treated with his son, Jack, 6, ex Anna Faris and the actress’ boyfriend, Michael Barrett, in October. The group were all smiles as they donned costumes and gathered candy in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Mom star and Pratt split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. They filed for divorce in December of last year.

“They’ll be engaged soon,” a source told Us earlier this month of the Guardians of the Galaxy star and the writer. The insider also noted that he is working less “so he can spend time with her.”

Pratt seemingly confirmed his romance on November 13 when he shared Katherine’s Instagram post about the California wildfires.