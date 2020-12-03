Graham Bunn

Bunn and Stause confirmed that they were back together post-Bachelorette at the premiere of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 in 2008.

“We had dated off and on before that, but the timing wasn’t right. We stopped seeing each other in December [2007],” he told reporters at the time. “I’m very grateful and very flattered to be with this beautiful lady. I’m the luckiest guy in the world. She’s just amazing.”

After they split for good, Bunn was linked to Michelle Money on season 2 of Bachelor Pad and AshLee Frazier on Bachelor in Paradise season 1.