Matthew Morrison

Morrison said in a 2013 interview that he proposed to Stause because he “felt under pressure from society” to take the next step.

“I didn’t do it for the right reasons; we’d been going out for a year or so … I was thinking, ‘This is the age when I should probably start having kids, so this is what I should do,'” he recalled to Cosmopolitan. “But after I did it, I immediately felt in my heart it wasn’t right. My instant thought was ‘What did you just do?’”

He continued: “We talked and decided to break off the engagement. … It was messed up. … It turned out to be one of the biggest growing experiences I’ve had as a man. I’d made this massive decision; I’d promised this girl a life together and I couldn’t follow through. It was awful.”

Morrison went on to marry Renee Puente in 2014. They share son Revel.