Sophia Grace Macy

While Huffman and Macy’s eldest daughter’s college plans didn’t work out in light of the scandal, she booked a role in the upcoming CBS All Access series The Twilight Zone in January 2020. Sophia’s younger sister, Georgia, for her part, is set to attend Vassar in fall 2020.

Huffman gave insight into how her family handled the scandal in a letter to the judge in September 2019.

“When my daughter looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?’” Huffman explained. “I had no adequate answer for her. I could only say, ‘I am sorry. I was frightened and I was stupid.'”

Macy, meanwhile, wrote that his wife’s relationships with his daughter “exploded” following her arrest. “After her arrest Felicity found a wonderful family therapist and we’ve all been going (in various combinations) for the last few months. There is much to be done, and some of the hurt and anger will take years to work through, but we are making progress,” he wrote in his letter to the judge. “Sophia is slowly regaining her equilibrium and getting on with her life. She still doesn’t like to sleep alone and has nightmares from the FBI agents waking her that morning with guns drawn.”