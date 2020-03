March 2019

During week nine, her dad returned to have a talk with Cassie about her future with Colton. She was extremely torn and told Colton she loved him but isn’t ready to be engaged. He said that she’s The One, but she wasn’t sure she can move on — she loved him but isn’t fully in love. In turn, she chose to leave. Colton was so upset that he jumped over a fence and tried to leave the show.