At the Beginning

The singer enjoyed early Coronavirus quarantine as it gave her time to practice self-care in ways she hadn’t before. Another perk? Getting to know her new boyfriend. The pair met early in March 2020 and stayed together every night after, according to Lovato’s best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery. “Now that I’ve found him, I feel amazing,” the singer said.

Her family was smitten as well. “He just fit right in with the whole family,” Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, said. “My mom came to me [and she was like] listen, Demi’s met this guy, and I think he’s going to be around for a while,” sister Madison De La Garza added.

“I got engaged a week ago today, it was just the best day of my life. I felt like I was floating. It’s been a whirlwind ever since,” the New Mexico native noted shortly after Ehrich popped the question. Dianna was also thrilled: “I was so happy that she was with someone that was making her so happy.”

Later, Lovato expressed concern about how the relationship would look when the couple weren’t spending every day together. “I’m kinda scared to know life without quarantine with him,” she revealed.