January 2022

Though she declined to comment on the status of her relationship with Hedlund, Roberts seemed to address the split in an interview with Tatler. “I’m at a place where I can say, ’I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,’” the Belletrist cofounder said. “My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”