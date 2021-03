August 2018

Lambert revealed that she and Evan had split, referring to herself as “happily single” in an interview with The Tennessean. “Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” she said. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”