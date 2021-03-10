January 2019

The “Settling Down” singer announced in February 2019 that she secretly married McLoughlin. The couple met when she performed on Good Morning America in November 2018, and they tied the knot in January 2019.

Staci reacted to the nuptials during a March 2019 Instagram Story Q&A. “I have had a year’s training of holding my tongue,” she replied to a fan. “I did think the dress was really pretty and I wish she would call me and tell me how it was so easy for her to get over my ex because it hasn’t been so easy for me.”