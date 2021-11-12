Confession?

The Grammy winner seemingly admitted to cheating on the TV personality during their marriage in his August 2021 song “Hurricane.” The lyrics read, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

A source told Us the following month that the track was “a testimony from Kanye about everything that went wrong [in his relationship with Kardashian] and him taking accountability,” noting that the “lyrics really speak for themselves.”

Another insider revealed that Kardashian was warned about the song’s content. “She wasn’t blindsided, but it is what it is,” the source said. “She’s known her whole marriage/life with Kanye that he’s an open book and there’s nothing she could ever do to stop him from saying whatever he wants. But she had a heads-up.”