The ‘Fight’ to Coparent

In a September 2022 interview with Good Morning America, West apologized to his ex-wife for “any stress” that he’d caused, but he also claimed that he’s had to “fight” for a say in his children’s lives. “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it,” the “Waves” rapper said. “That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing. It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There’s a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

West added that he wants his kids to attend his Donda Academy school in Simi Valley, California. “It has to be coparenting,” he told GMA‘s Linsey Davis. “It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”