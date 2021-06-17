She’s moved on, but their coparenting relationship remains solid. Irina Shayk was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with, after news broke that she is dating Kanye West.

The model, 35, and the actor, 46, were seen spending time with their little girl in New York City on Thursday, June 17. He was all smiles in a navy button-down shirt, khaki pants and sneakers, while she attempted to shield her face and wore a printed T-shirt, black pants and black sandals.

Shayk dated Cooper from 2015 to 2019, and they welcomed their only child in March 2017. She stayed relatively tight-lipped about their relationship after their split but gave a rare update on their dynamic in March.

“I never understood the term coparenting,” she told Elle at the time. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”

Shayk then declined to speak about her previous romance with Cooper. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she explained. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in February that raising Lea together is “going well” for the pair, noting, “They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth. At this point in time, they are better off as friends.”

The insider added that Cooper and Shayk “share a balanced schedule with their daughter, which also varies based on their work obligations.” In fact, there have never been “arguments about Lea’s schedule.”

Us confirmed on June 9 that the Russia native has been dating West, 44, “for a couple months.” The news broke after the duo were spotted vacationing together in France earlier this month.

Cooper “would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date — he just wants her to be happy,” according to a source. “Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as coparents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other.”

As for West and Shayk, the couple are “in a honeymoon, lovey-dovey phase right now,” an insider revealed earlier this week. “They’re getting to know each other and having a lot of fun. It’s not serious yet, but they like each other a lot.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of Shayk’s outing with Cooper amid her burgeoning relationship with West.