Back to Carolina! While it’s been nine years since One Tree Hill aired its final episode on the CW, the show’s stars have remained pals, even reuniting from time to time.

Jana Kramer joined forces with several of her former OTH costars, including Stephen Colletti, Kate Voegele, Austin Nichols and Shantel VanSanten, at the “A Weekend in Tree Hill 3” fundraiser in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Friday, November 5.

“And the saga continues 😂😂,” the “I Got the Boy” songstress, 37, captioned an Instagram snap with the Laguna Beach alum, 35, and Voegele, 34. “Who do you think chase should have picked ?”

In the snap, the two ladies — who both sang at the benefit concert per social media footage — jokingly played tug-of-war with Colletti.

Kramer’s playful cast reunion with the California native came on the heels of her previous drama with Kristin Cavallari, who famously was involved in a dramatic love triangle with the Everyone Is Doing Great actor on their MTV reality show. Cavallari, for her part, later wed Jay Cutler in 2013 before calling it quits in April 2020.

Following his split from the Very Cavallari alum, 34, the former NFL athlete, 38, notably went on a few dates with the Michigan native.

“Kristin wasn’t jealous to begin with,” a source previously told Us Weekly in October 2021 after photos of Cutler and Kramer were shared online, noting that the retired football player was the one to break it off with the Soccer Mom Madam star.

“The real reason [they broke up] is because he didn’t succeed at making Kristin jealous,” the source added at the time. “He took Jana to the most public places for their dates, knowing they would be photographed together and would get attention from being out in Nashville, but it never worked.”

The “Voices” singer, for her part, split from ex-husband Mike Caussin — with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2 — earlier this year. The exes, who briefly uncoupled in 2016 amid cheating allegations on the 34-year-old former athlete’s part, finalized their divorce in July after previously reconciling. Following the breakup, Kramer was briefly linked with the “Uncut” podcast host in September after they were spotted together in Nashville.

At the time, eagle-eyed fans thought one of the Hills alum’s September Instagram snaps seemingly shaded Kramer’s budding friendship with Cutler. Cavallari shared a poolside selfie with the speculative caption, “Sorry I haven’t responded to you,” which was posted days after Us reported that the cookbook author wasn’t enthused to hear about the budding romance between her one-time friend and former partner.

Following the alleged drama between the Uncommon James founder and the Hallmark movie actress, Kramer exclusively told Us in September that she had “respect for everyone.”

Elsewhere during the Friday night event, Kramer shared additional photos via Instagram and Instagram Story with her other former CW costars.

“Plot twist. ‘Brooke got the boy….Alex got the man,’ she captioned a prom-pose style photoshoot with the Holiday in the Sun actor, 41. “Julian and Alex are now together years later 🤣. What do the cool kids say? Do y’all ship this?”

The longtime group of friends even took whiskey shots ahead of the musical performances, in which both Nichols and VanSanten, 36, surprised the Christmas in Mississippi actress.

Scroll down for more OTH reunion snaps: