2019

Two months after they tied the knot, Taylor was spotted sans wedding band in Los Angeles in August 2019. While Cartwright assured Us at the time that things were good between them, fans watched Taylor question if they rushed into their marriage during season 8 of Vanderpump Rules.

“I’m thinking about my wedding, it just was so quick,” he told Stassi Schroeder during a May 2020 episode. “Did I do the right thing?”