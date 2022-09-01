Making It Past ‘Unexpected Setbacks’

The pair’s wedding weekend made headlines that Friday after an ambulance was spotted leaving Affleck’s property, which was only the tipping point.

“It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday,” she noted. “Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.”

Despite the health and weather concerns, Lopez “never had one doubt” and felt “calm and easy certainty” all week long that their plans would go smoothly.

“At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard,” the “On My Way” songstress added. “The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh … it was actually happening.”