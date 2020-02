November 2019

Cozying up to the family! Deschanel was “overjoyed” to be her new man’s wedding date for his older brother J.D. Scott’s festive Las Vegas nuptials. “It’s the first time I’ve ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman,” the Almost Famous actress captioned a pre-wedding post on Instagram. “Congrats to these gorgeous and gracious love birds, I was overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union! ❤️💕❤️💕.”