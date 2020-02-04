Dominique Potter

During a break from Lopez, Lowry’s relationship with her friend turned romantic in 2017.

“We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” Lowry told her podcast cohost, Lindsie Chrisley, in November 2017. “So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.”

The following year, Lowry told Us that she regrets bringing Potter on the MTV series.

“I feel bad about the way I went about the situation with Dom. She’s so sweet but I really just didn’t know how to handle it all,” Lowry told Us in June 2018. “I didn’t want it on TV, and I guess I really didn’t value how seriously she took us. So in turn, she feels embarrassed and betrayed. That’s my fault.”