All Jokes Aside

While responding to Charlie Puth’s tweet about a song her husband helped produce for The Bodyguard, McPhee shared a hilarious reason as to why she wed Foster. “The second chord (E minor something) in the intro of ‘I Have Nothing’ by Whitney Houston will always give me chills. That warm pad under the DX7 piano when it comes in wowwwwwwwwww,” Puth tweeted in June 2020, while McPhee retweeted it and said, “The real reason I married David.”