Katharine McPhee and David Foster: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Journey to Happiness

While reminiscing on ending her run on the Broadway production of Waitress, McPhee spoke about her experience finding love with Foster. “I fell deeply in love with this show; I fell in love with my then-boyfriend and later got engaged during this show,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2020. “I lost my father during this show; I lost my voice in between doing the show; and then I got married during this show. There have been so many highs and lows, and yet every night, coming to the theatre to tell this story has never failed me.”