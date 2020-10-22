Love Lives Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Us Weekly Staff 3 hours ago Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 45 38 / 45 April 2020 The exes threw a Trolls-themed birthday party for True when she turned 2 in April 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News