September 2017

In Us Weekly’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ten Year Anniversary Special exclusive sneak peak, the businesswoman revealed how she met Thompson. “I was put on a blind date with Tristan,” she told Ryan Seacrest. “Brandon Jennings, who’s a basketball player, he’s a friend of mine and Malika’s, and he’s like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.’ I was at the Bel-Air Hotel. He came to the dinner, cause I didn’t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So I had a bunch of people, and he brought him, and we just connected.” As for their love now? Kardashian said, “It’s a serious relationship.”