March 2018

Khloé revealed that the couple are expecting a girl on the season 14 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on March 4, 2018. “You’re lying! I don’t feel like I’m having a girl. … I’m, like, in a state of shock,” she said when her sister Kylie Jenner told her the news. The Good American denim designer later said, “Everyone told me, ‘You’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know.’ And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl, it’s just like, ‘OK, that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’” After the initial shock, the Revenge Body host said she knows she and Thompson will “be in love” with their baby regardless of its sex. She added: “She’ll be so cute.”