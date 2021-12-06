June 2021

Us confirmed that the pair “broke up a few weeks ago” and that they “remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent.” The insider added: “There was no drama that broke them up, things just didn’t work out between the two of them.” The split news came one day after part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion aired. During the special, Khloé revealed that she “definitely trust[s] him as a friend” but was taking it “day by day” with the NBA player following his two cheating scandals.