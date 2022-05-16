LaLa Anthony

Anthony, who first rose to fame in the early 2000s as an MTV VJ, has been close to the Selfish author for nearly 20 years. “[I ask Kim for style advice] all the time. It’s like, ‘What do you think of this, what do you think of that,’ as friends, you know, do,” she told Life & Style in December 2018. “And she’s an amazing friend. She offers great advice, style tips.”

She continued: “We’re always that to each other and I think you’re always gonna be that to your friends, you’re always gonna offer support. … We’re friends. We’re always there for each other no matter what.”