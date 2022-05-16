Stephanie Shepard

Shepherd worked as Kardashian’s assistant for four years before the pair went their separate ways in November 2017. Though rumors of a feud spread after Refinery29 profiled Shepherd in May 2017, the KKW Beauty founder denied that there was any bad blood between them. “Please stop with this fake narrative. She was NEVER my nemesis,” the reality star wrote via her Instagram Story in September 2018. “We simply stopped working together but we have always remained super close friends.” In October 2021, Shepherd was backstage at Saturday Night Live to support Kardashian as she made her hosting debut.