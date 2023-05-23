Let’s go, Lakers! Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, supported Tristan Thompson and the Los Angeles Lakers during their final NBA playoff game of the season.

The Kardashians star, 67, and Gamble, 42, sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to watch the home team take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday, May 23. Though the Lakers ultimately lost — eliminating them from the playoffs — the couple were photographed looking as happy as can be in matching black outfits.

Jenner added a formal touch to her comfy black top, pants and boots by sporting a black leather blazer. She accessorized the look with a black leather bag and aviator sunglasses. Gamble, for his part, looked sleek in a black silk jacket, which he paired with a bucket hat, blue sneakers and a gold watch.

Though Thompson, 32, and Jenner’s daughter Khloé Kardashian are no longer together — the duo dated on and off from 2016 to 2021 — the momager showed her support for the athlete, who joined the Lakers in April. Jenner has also showered the Canada native in praise via her Instagram Stories.

“Happy birthday Tristan! I know this year has been so hard, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness,” Jenner wrote on March 13, referring to the death of his mother, Andrea Thompson, two months prior.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum went on to thank Tristan for being “a special part of our family.” Kardashian, 38, shares two children with the former Cleveland Cavaliers player: daughter True, 5, and a son, 9 months, whose name has not yet been made public.

Shortly before Tristan’s move to the Lakers, Us Weekly confirmed that he bought a new home closer to his ex. “Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a source told Us in April. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

According to the insider, Tristan “hasn’t completely given up hope” on a romantic reconciliation with the Good American cofounder despite their ups and downs. Following previous cheating scandals, news broke in December 2021 that fitness model Maralee Nichols was suing Tristan for child support after claiming he got her pregnant earlier that year — before he and Kardashian called it quits. She gave birth to their son, Theo, that same month. (He also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Tristan confirmed he is Theo’s father in a January 2022 statement, in which he also apologized to the Hulu star. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote at the time.

Like Jenner and her beau, Kim Kardashian has cheered on Tristan and his team at several of their games this season. The Skims founder, 42, sat courtside with her friend Sarah Staudinger and Gamble on May 8, returning several days later for another game on May 12 with her daughter North, 9. (Kim shares North and kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

While her family appears to be on good terms with her ex, Khloé recently slammed theories that Kim’s attendance at Tristan’s games was a way of her “soft launching” a reunion between her and the pro athlete. “Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” the California native commented on a fan’s post regarding the pair’s status earlier this month.

Khloé continued: “It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

Amid the speculation, a source told Us that the former Revenge Body host “can’t imagine” ever getting back together with Tristan but will “continue to encourage her loved one to show their support for him” as long as he “continues being there for his kids.”

