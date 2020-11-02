Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Never Say Never

Three months after confirming that he and Fox had called it quits, Green hinted that when it comes to getting back together with his ex, he would “never say never.” During an Instagram Live in August 2020, the Desperate Housewives alum acknowledged that he and Fox “went through a lot together,” including the birth of their “three beautiful kids,” and said he wouldn’t rule out another reunion. “You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things,” he added. “Right now [our] paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it’s really important to take care of yourself. It’s important for us as parents to take care of ourselves. I wish her all the best and I wish myself the best as well.”