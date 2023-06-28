Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has left the Ton to SURve up the fun at a special Vanderpump Rules-themed costume party amid fallout from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair scandal.

“‘Life isn’t all diamonds and Rosé, but it should be,’” Coughlan, 36, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, quoting Lisa Vanderpump. “Thank you to my friends who put in a demented amount of effort to make my dream Bravo party come to life, I love you as much as LVP loves Ken.”

The Ireland native — who plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix regency hit — dressed to the nines in a pink outfit inspired by Vanderpump, 62. Coughlan brought the glam in a Barbiecore wrap dress, a massive sapphire ring and a brunette wig. To further pay homage to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Coughlan held onto a small stuffed Pomeranian like Vanderpump’s beloved Giggy.

Coughlan was not the only guest to dress up in costume. Her pals turned up in outfits inspired by the likes of Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Leviss, 28, and Jax Taylor.

“I cannot believe @ArianaMadix showed up to my party,” Coughlan joked via Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 27, alongside a pic of pal Robert Gilbert wearing a blonde wig and a 1-800-Boys-Lie hoodie like the one that Madix, 38, wore when she arrived to the season 10 reunion in March. Gilbert and fellow guest Emma Higginbottom, who was dressed as Maloney, even “catered” the event with a tray of sandwiches in homage to Madix and Maloney’s Something About Her eatery, which is set to open this summer.

Coughlan’s Derry Girls costar Louisa Harland, who played Orla opposite Coughlan’s Clare, also dressed to impress as Leviss, 28. Harland, for her part, wore a makeshift TomTom hoodie to resemble a similar one that the beauty queen wore to BravoCon in October 2022 amid her affair with Sandoval, 40.

The party’s decor also featured clever nods to Vanderpump Rules, including a printout of a worm with a fake mustache based on James Kennedy’s diss to Sandoval at the first part of the season 10 reunion, which aired in May. The group also feasted on “Halloumi I Hate Goats Cheese” balls, “Meema W’s Beer Cheese” and the aforementioned “Something About Her” sandwiches. Each dish came with a printed meme of the Bravo star who made it famous.

The party even concluded with a dramatic reading of RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s “How Many F—ks,” which was delivered by Coughlan’s friend, who dressed as Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd. “One of the best moments of my life,” Coughlan quipped via her Instagram Story.

The Barbie actress — she plays a diplomatic doll in Greta Gerwig’s anticipated July movie, which comes out in July — has long been a Vanderpump Rules viewer.

“In this house, we’re #TeamAriana,” Coughlan wrote via Instagram last month, referring to Sandoval and Madix’s breakup after the cheating scandal.

Scroll below to see more photos from Coughlan’s Vanderpump Rules party: