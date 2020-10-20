2016

According to several reports, Harry and William’s rift began when the elder prince expressed concern about how quickly his brother was moving with Meghan, who he started dating in 2016. Lacey claimed in Battle of Brothers that William enlisted Diana’s brother Charles Spencer to try to talk to Harry too.

“After several more peppery reactions, William turned to his uncle Charles Spencer for help,” the book read. “The result of the Spencer intervention was an even more bitter explosion. Once again Harry refused to slow down. He didn’t blame his uncle. He understood why Diana’s brother should want to help. Yet he was furious with his elder brother for dragging other family members into the row.”