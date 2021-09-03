2021

More than a year after Harry’s step back from his senior role, his older brother had still “not been able to come to terms with [it] yet,” Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight.

“They are very different men,” Scobie said in August 2021. “And I think that William has certainly become someone who is really living his life for the crown, for the institution. Harry has really sort of gone completely in the opposite direction. They will never see eye to eye, and until both sides can acknowledge that, they will never move forward.”