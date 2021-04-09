Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Born April 21, 1926, to Prince Albert, Duke of York (later King George VI), and his wife, Elizabeth, Elizabeth II was third in line to the throne, behind her uncle and her father. In 1947 she married Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, now the Duke of Edinburgh; together they had four children: Prince Charles (born 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1959), and Prince Edward (1963).

In April 2021, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Philip “passed away peacefully” at the age of 99, one month after being discharged from his 28-day hospital stay. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course,” the palace noted.