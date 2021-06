Princess Anne

Anne, Princess Royal, is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s only daughter. At the time of her birth on Aug. 15, 1950, she was third in line to the throne; as of 2013, however, she’s 10th. From 1973 to 1992, she was married to Captain Mark Phillips, with whom she had two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips. Since 1992, she has been married to Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.