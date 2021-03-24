Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

A respected British equestrian, Zara Phillips was born to Princess Anne and Mark Phillips on May 15, 1981. She is the second-eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, and 14th in the line of succession to the throne, though as the daughter of the Princess Royal, she holds no royal or noble title. Married to rugby player Mike Tindall, Phillips is the mother of daughters Mia (born 2014) and Lena (born 2018). The queen’s eldest granddaughter announced in December 2020 that the couple were expecting their third child. Zara gave birth to son Lucas at her home in March 2021.