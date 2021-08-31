In Scott’s Words

Disick broke his silence on Kardashian’s relationship with Barker during the June 2021 KUWTK reunion, telling Cohen that he wants her to be happy.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” he said before throwing shade at Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima when the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host suggested that Disick gets “really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys.”

Disick responded, “Me? No. I just want to kill them. … Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here.”