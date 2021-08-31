Strained Relationship

According to an insider, Disick started feeling distance from the Kardashians after wrapping KUWTK in early 2021.

“Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is definitely strained,” the source said in May 2021. “They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids.”

The source added, “Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”