The DM Aftermath

“Scott was definitely embarrassed by Younes sharing his DM,” a source told Us in September 2021. “He didn’t realize when he messaged him that that would happen. He DMed him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney.”

The source added that Disick is “sick of seeing photos of them splashed everywhere” and he “doesn’t think she should be showing off too much PDA because of their rated-R behavior,” which their kids can easily see online.