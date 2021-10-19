Their Current Status

According to an insider, Disick and Kardashian are more “strained” than ever as of September 2021. “What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney,” the source said. “He’s trying to be the best parent he can be for their kids and make it work coparenting, but he’s having problems now with Kourtney.”

That same month, another insider told Us that “outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent.”