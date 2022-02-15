February 2021

Following Mellencamp’s departure from Celebrity Big Brother, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum called out her former housemate’s man.

“Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” Mellencamp said on an episode of her and Tamra Judge’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast in February 2022. “Let’s just say, Shanna, when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me girl.”

The accountability coach clarified that Rondeau didn’t try to hit on her. However, Mellencamp hinted that she received some negative messages from the actor about Moakler.