‘Even Stevens’ Cast

The Disney Channel cast reunited on June 17 in honor of their show’s 20th anniversary. Shia LaBeouf, who played Louis Stevens, was noticeably absent, but his TV siblings, Christy Carlson Romano, who played Ren, and Nick Spano, who played Donnie, both virtually joined the Facebook Live hang. A.J. Trauth, Steven Anthony Lawrence and Tom Virtue were along some of the other castmembers on the chat.