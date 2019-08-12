Love Lives

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Relationship Timeline

By
Stassi Schroeder Beau Clark Relationship Timeline
 Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
9
10 / 9

February 2018

Days after Stassi teased that she had a “new beau,” Us exclusively revealed Beau’s identity.

Back to top