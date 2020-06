November 2019

Stassi revealed at BravoCon in November 2019 that the twosome were set to wed in Rome in October 2020.

“The No. 1 thing that we know for sure about our wedding is we don’t want to sweat,” she said at their panel. “Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat. … It’s going to be crisp, fall wedding!”