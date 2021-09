Candice Accola

Accola was previously linked to her former Vampire Diaries costars Zach Roerig and Steven R. McQueen. After Dobrev introduced her to Joe King at a 2012 Super Bowl event, the duo started dating and became engaged the following year. They tied the knot in October 2014.

King and Accola welcomed daughter Florence in 2016 and daughter Josephine in December 2020.