Claire Holt

In July 2015, Holt got engaged to longtime boyfriend Matthew Kaplan. The twosome got married one year later, but in April 2017, they called it quits.

Later that year, the Pretty Little Liars alum announced that she was engaged to real estate executive Andrew Joblon. Holt and Joblon tied the knot in August 2018, five months after the actress revealed on social media that she suffered a miscarriage. The pair welcomed son James in 2019 and daughter Elle in 2020.